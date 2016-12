Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Felisha Dias from Turlock won the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl "Oh Say, Can You Sing?" contest. She had the honor of singing the national anthem before kickoff at the Foster Farms Bowl  December 28 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. As part of her win, Foster Farms is also donating chicken to serve 1,000 meals in Dias' name to the charity of her choice - the United Samaritans Foundation of Turlock.

Rina got to meet her and hear the voice that helped the city of Turlock.