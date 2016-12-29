Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Modesto Motel Stabbing

MODESTO — The Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a deadly stabbing at a Budget Inn in South Modesto.

Around 6:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene of a homicide in the motel on 581 South 9th Street, reports Sgt. Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department.

Det's are investigating a homicide at the Budget Motel in South Modesto. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/3iENBl7Exx — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 30, 2016

The man who was stabbed succumbed to his injuries at a local emergency room.

Detectives are currently questioning witnesses and do not have any further information regarding the victim or any suspects.

