Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department Investigating Fatal Modesto Motel Stabbing

MODESTO — The Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a deadly stabbing at a Budget Inn in South Modesto.
Around 6:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene of a homicide in the motel on 581 South 9th Street, reports Sgt. Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department.
The man who was stabbed succumbed to his injuries at a local emergency room.
Detectives are currently questioning witnesses and do not have any further information regarding the victim or any suspects.
Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.