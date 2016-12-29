‘The Mick’ Premieres on FOX

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Mick" is premiering on FOX Sunday January 1 and the star Kaitlin Olson is chatting with Paul and Simone about the new show and what sort of audience it hopes to attract. Kaitlin plays an unapologetic degenerate who moves to affluent Greenwich, CT, to raise the outrageously spoiled kids of her wealthy sister and brother-in-law, who have fled the country to avoid prosecution for illegal activities.

Viewers may recognize Kaitlin from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" or "The Drew Carey Show."