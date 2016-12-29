Wanted Oroville Man Backs Motor Home Into Police Car to Avoid Arrest

OROVILLE — To try and escape arrest by SWAT and police teams Thursday, an Oroville man backed a motor home into a police car.

The Butte County Sheriff’s SWAT Team was called in at around 5 p.m. to assist in the arrest of Ronnie Johnson, 51, who was hiding in a motor home near Fairhill and Loma Vista Drives. Johnson was being pursued by authorities on charges suspecting him of kidnapping, domestic violence and false imprisonment.

Johnson continuously refused all demands by the SWAT team and the Oroville Police Department, reports the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. In response, the SWAT team utilized gas inside the motor home to try and get him to walk outside.

That’s when Johnson put the motor home in reverse and crashed it into a police vehicle.

The SWAT team was able to finally gain entry and detain Johnson as well as three additional people. The identities of the three people and their involvement in the incident have yet to be disclosed by authorities.

No one was injured during the standoff.