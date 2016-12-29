Your Weekend, December 29

Posted 10:13 AM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 09:54AM, December 29, 2016

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of things for you and the family to enjoy this New Year's weekend.

Noon Year's Eve
Crocker Art Museum
Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/noon-years-eve/
New Year's Eve Sky Spectacular
Old Sacramento
Sat. 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/new-years-eve-sky-spectacular/
New Year's Eve River Cruise
L Street Dock
Sat. 8:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/new-years-eve-river-cruise/
Polar Bear Plunge
Orangevale Community Pool
Sun. 1 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/polar-bear-plunge/
Make It A Night Pick:
Broadway Sacramento Presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Community Center Theater
Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=Broadway%20Sacramento%20Presents%20Irving%20Berlin%27s%20White%20Christmas&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date

