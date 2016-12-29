Your Weekend, December 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of things for you and the family to enjoy this New Year's weekend.

Noon Year's Eve

Crocker Art Museum

Sat. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/noon-years-eve/

New Year's Eve Sky Spectacular

Old Sacramento

Sat. 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/new-years-eve-sky-spectacular/

New Year's Eve River Cruise

L Street Dock

Sat. 8:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/new-years-eve-river-cruise/

Polar Bear Plunge

Orangevale Community Pool

Sun. 1 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/polar-bear-plunge/

Make It A Night Pick:

Broadway Sacramento Presents Irving Berlin's White Christmas

Community Center Theater

Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=Broadway%20Sacramento%20Presents%20Irving%20Berlin%27s%20White%20Christmas&do_search=no&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date&end_date