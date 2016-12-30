18 People Stuck 125 Feet High on Knott’s Berry Farm Ride

BUENA PARK (AP) — Eighteen people have been stuck 125 feet above the ground for hours on a ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California as firefighters devise a rescue plan.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz says Friday night that the riders aren’t in danger.

They are stuck on the Sky Cabin, an enclosed, slow-moving attraction where riders in a circular tram travel up a large cylinder.

The Knott’s website calls the ride “mild.”

Kurtz says the ride is confined and the enclosed the riders aren’t exposed to the elements, so time is on the firefighters’ side.

In an update at 6:21 p.m. Knott’s Berry Farm tweeted an incident statement.

“The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We’ll provide updates at they become available,” the tweet read.

In a much more frightening incident in 2013 at Knott’s a group of 20 people were stuck 300 feet high on a ride that left them exposed with their legs dangling out.