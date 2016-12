WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Four people were shot following a Meek Mill concert Friday night at Oakdale Theatre in Connecticut.

According to WFSB, the shooting was reported at 11 p.m. as people were exiting the concert at 95 South Turnpike Road in Wallingford.

Two people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to The Record-Journal. Identities of the victims have yet to be disclosed by authorities.

The shooter is at large and police are still investigating the scene.