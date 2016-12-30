21 Rescued From Malfunctioned Knott’s Berry Farm Ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update 10:06pm - All 20 guests and one ride operator were safely on the ground by 9:54pm pic.twitter.com/tIzenlLvlq — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 31, 2016

BUENA PARK (AP) —Firefighters rescued riders one at a time with a rope and harness from a ride at Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm that got stuck 120 feet off the ground.

Twenty riders and the ride operator were harnessed to firefighters, hugging them tightly, as they were lowered to the ground one by one Friday night. According to Knott's Berry Farms, everyone was brought down to safely by 9:54 p.m., almost 8 hours after the Sky Cabin first malfunctioned then got stuck at around 2 p.m.

Knott's representatives say their mechanics tried several times to get the enclosed, circular tram down before calling the Orange County Fire Authority to assist.

In an update at 6:21 p.m., Knott's Berry Farm tweeted an incident statement.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. We'll provide updates at they become available," the tweet read.