California’s First Dog, Sutter Brown, Dies

SACRAMENTO — Governor Jerry Brown’s press office announced the death of California’s first dog, Sutter Brown, Friday.

The report, posted on the press office’s Twitter at 4:54 p.m., read: “No colleague brought us more joy — & distraction — than you, Sutter Brown. We’ll miss you buddy.”

“A beautiful day on the ranch, but a very sad parting. Happy trails, Sutter Brown,” Governor Brown later tweeted.

A beautiful day on the ranch, but a very sad parting. Happy trails, @SutterBrown. https://t.co/C5boShaNBK pic.twitter.com/p7jIHsAcdQ — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) December 31, 2016

The first dog of California was 13 years old. He had undergone surgery in October that revealed an aggressive form of cancer, reports deputy press secretary Deborah Hoffman. Sutter spent a week and a half in the hospital then was able to return home to recover and participate in family events.

Sutter is back in fine form for Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/O25jF6oGpg — annebgust (@annebgust) November 1, 2016

However, Hoffman reports, the governor and first lady noticed Sutter’s health declining once again and made the decision to put him down. He was buried at the family’s ranch in Colusa County.

“It’s a sad day for all who loved Sutter,” Hoffman wrote.

Sutter was adopted by the governor’s family in 2010, just after the gubernatorial election.

Dad signed #SB530 @OTCbike so cities can pour on the safety and tail-waggin’ good times for imbibing on a #beerbike pic.twitter.com/tjuwlrFu90 — Sutter Brown (@SutterBrown) October 5, 2015

The Pembroke welsh corgi gained social media fame, with more than 19,000 fans on Facebook and more than 11,000 followers on Twitter. He has also appeared multiple times on Buzzfeed’s annual list of “Most Important Corgis.”

Sutter and the Browns’ other corgi, Colusa Brown, attended numerous events in Sacramento with the family. California’s first dog was also the mascot for the Bark the Vote campaigns.

Colusa will now assume responsibility as California’s first dog.