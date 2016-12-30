Have a ‘White Christmas’ at the Sacramento Community Center Theater

Christmas may be behind us, but there's still time to catch "Irving Berlin's White Christmas" at the Sacramento Community Center Theater, which runs through New Year's Day.

Sean Montgomery, who plays the role of Bob, sits with Paul and Simone to talk about the show and what's changed from the movie that most people would recognize.