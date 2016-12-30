Local Racing Group Members Allegedly ‘Targeted’ With Car Vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Dressed in sweats, a baseball bat in one hand, a vandal strikes one, two, three times. The footage FOX40 obtained was caught on the Pablico family’s surveillance camera early Wednesday on Erie Drive in Stockton.

"I don't know what happened," said Codi Pablico, the car’s owner. "I don't know why he targeted me, to be honest, like I don't have no problems with nobody.”

Pablico was given a Volkswagon Jetta by his parents, his first and only car that he uses to drive to school. He said it was parked in his parents’ driveway along with another family car, but his was the only one that was damaged.

"I'm pretty mad about it, like I wanted to know why he did it,” he explained.

The family showed us the shattered headlight and windshield. This is the second time in just two weeks Pablico said he’s been allegedly targeted. On Dec. 18 he said someone damaged his car’s rear window.

As for why this is happening, Pablico said has one clue. The bat landed on a sticker of the racing group, "Lunatics Racing", he belongs to. He said the car of friend whose also apart of the group was vandalized.

"My friend, he got his car spray painted,” Pablico said.

In the meantime, Pablico hopes the police or someone out there recognizes this person.

"If I find that dude then I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen if I find him,” Pablico said he’s very upset.

The family has filed a police report. If you have any information please contact the Stockton Police Department.