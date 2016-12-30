No Midnight Fireworks in Old Sacramento This New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- New Year's Eve in Old Sacramento every year the streets are packed with tens of thousands of revelers saying goodbye to one year and hello to the next, but this year will be different.

Instead of two fireworks shows in Old Sacramento, at 9 p.m. and at midnight, there will only be one at 9.

City tourism officials made the decision to cancel the midnight show not for security reasons but rather an effort to save money and focus this year's festivities for families.

The 9 p.m. show will not only be six minutes longer, but Visit Sacramento promises it will be more technologically advanced and spectacular.

Businesses and vendors in Old Sacramento hope that by having one show instead of two, more revelers will come ready to spend money.