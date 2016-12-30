Sacramento Businesses, Police to Heighten Security for New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO-- Old Sacramento is usually vibrant, filled with horses and even clowns.

But on Saturday the streets will be filled with even bigger crowds to ring in 2017 with fireworks.

"It's definitely a big big night!" said Matt Raines, general manager of O'Malley's Irish Pub.

In order to make sure people have fun, safely, O'Malley's Irish Pub has doubled its staff and added extra security.

"Obviously security is a big deal, so we double up on the bouncers outside too," Raines said.

Four years ago, a new years eve shootout left two people dead in Old Sacramento.

This year the Sacramento Police Department is adding extra officers to ensure a safe, family friendly event.

"We have staffed an additional 50 officers in the Old Sac area and also in the downtown corridor," said Officer Linda Matthew with the Sacramento Police Department.

"The more officers the better!" Lisa Yoachum said. "Don't gotta worry about too much violence or drugs."

The police presence is a comfort to mothers like Yoachum.

"My kids love the fireworks," Yoachum said.

It is also a help to new residents of Sacramento planning to start 2017 with a bang.

"It will be my first New Year's here to so it will be a first for all of us," Beau Bradford said.

There is also a Kings game Saturday at 2 p.m.

The streets in Old Sacramento shut down at 4 p.m., the Tower Bridge closes at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m.