Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Deadly Shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators say a man was fatally shot late Friday morning in South Sacramento.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sergeant Tony Turnbull says deputies got a call about a man with a gunshot wound in a home along Enrico Boulevard, just off Fruitridge Road, around 11 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Turnbull said.

The home was a marijuana grow house, investigators say.

