Stockton Police Investigate Homicide on Fitzpatrick Circle

STOCKTON -- Stockton police detectives are trying to solve their 49th homicide of the year.

"The dogs were barking. I run a business here, so I turned on the cameras, and I saw that there were fire trucks, ambulance, and couple cop cars," neighbor Brandon Bearce said.

Nine years ago, Bearce moved to Fitzpatrick Circle, about 20 minutes north of the hustle and bustle of downtown Stockton. He said he chose the area because it was quiet, but that all changed early Friday morning.

Stockton Police Investigators said at around 12:45 a.m., they received reports of shots fired at the corner home. When they arrived they found a man, laying outside.

"He was shot in the front yard, and he died of his injuries," Officer Rosie Calderon of the Stockton Police Department said.

His death is the 49th homicide of the year in Stockton, making 2016 just as deadly as 2015.

With very few clues, Stockton PD is now asking for the public's help to solve this.

"If anybody heard anything or saw anything around that time, please give us a call. They can remain anonymous. Any bit of information should be able to help," Officer Calderon said.

As for Bearce, he hopes this is the last of any tragedies this year, and in his neighborhood.

"Hopefully there will be no more trouble around here. But we'll see what happens," Bearce said.

Homicide detectives do not have the motive, or a suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.