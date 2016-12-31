CHP Out in Full Force on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Law enforcement agencies from all over the region are gearing up for New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve isn't taken lightly by law enforcement. In 2015 the California Highway Patrol reported 27 people died in car accidents during the New Year's holiday.

The California Highway Patrol's maximum enforcement kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday. Until Monday at 11:59 p.m., officer Rafael Cervanrez said the CHP will be on the lookout for anything and everything to catch drunken drivers. During the 2015 maximum enforcement period the CHP made more than 920 DUI arrests across the state.

Officer Nathan Ashby with the CHP North Sacramento division said speeding is another major issue this holiday weekend.

"They're wanting to get to where they're going too quick, and then all of a sudden they end up in a traffic collision. The party or the festivities are always going to be there, really there's no rush to get there," he said.

The CHP isn't alone in upping enforcement. The Sacramento Police Department will add 50 extra officers to patrol Old Town and Downtown Sacramento on New Year's Eve.

The West Sacramento Police Department said additional officers will be on foot and bicycle by the Tower Bridge as people watch fireworks. They'll also have additional parking enforcement officers to help with traffic control.

The message law enforcement agencies want to get across to drivers is simple.

"Just be safe," said Ashby.