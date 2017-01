RANCHO CORDOVA — Sac Metro Fire crews battled a fire at a commercial warehouse in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night.

Firefighters said there was a marijuana grow inside the building on Omec Circle.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, and no injuries were reported.

Rancho Cordova Police also responded to the fire to investigate the marijuana grow.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.