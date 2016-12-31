Southbound I-5 Closed Near Bakersfield after Crash Involving Dozens of Cars

BAKERSFIELD (AP) — Highway patrol officials say at least two people died after multiple vehicles crashed along a foggy stretch of Interstate 5 near Bakersfield.

Bakersfield television station KBAK-TV reports a man and a woman from Manteca have been confirmed dead.

The California Highway Patrol says several vehicles crashed Saturday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Highway 99 split north of Bakersfield.

The California Department of Transportation says southbound lanes on Interstate 5 remain closed as of 1:45 pm.

Officials are advising motorists to take alternative routes.

Photographs of the scene show a semi-trailer cut in half, an SUV crashed into the back of a trailer and at least two other damaged passenger vehicles that came to a halt in the median.