Stockton Family Robbed Week After House Fire

STOCKTON -- A Stockton family whose home was burned to the ground the day before Christmas Eve, taking with it Christmas presents for the family’s children, was the target of a robbery Friday.

Jaime Sauce spent most of her Friday sorting through the rubble that was once her garage, deciding what to take with her, and what she can leave behind at her now vacant home –- a place she says she can no longer trust to keep her belongings.

"This is one of the cards from the funeral of my daughter,” Sauce said.

Some items are obviously more valuable to her than others.

"They held it with a brick and movies. They held this window open, that's how they actually got in this morning,” said Sauce, referencing her front window.

Friday morning Sauce's husband arrived at their home to find a man inside, trying to rob them. The family wasn’t there, as they’d been staying at a local motel since the fire.

She says her husband confronted the man while she called 911. The man pulled out a knife, then left. This, one week after the fire, which Stockton fire officials tell FOX40 is being investigated as arson.

Sauce, now left to wonder if the man who broke in could be the person who started the fire. After all her family's been through, Sauce's patience is wearing thin.

"I want to find the person and hurt him. Honestly. To be honest,” she said.

Inside their home Sauce says their electronics were unplugged and their kid's toys were left behind.

If her husband didn't arrive in time Sauce said, "they would've been gone. They would've been gone.”

Now she worries whatever she leaves in the home could be at risk of being stolen.

Sauce is especially protective of mementos from her four-year-old daughter, who died in a car accident in 2014.

"Stuff I can't replace. My daughter’s things," Sauce said. "You know like her clothes, because I can smell her. Nobody else can smell her but I can smell her you know."