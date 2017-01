STOCKTON — Stockton police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of Dallas Taylor, a 25-year-old who was shot and killed Friday on Fitzpatrick Circle in Stockton.

Michael Flores is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a 28-year-old man, standing about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.