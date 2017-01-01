Family Remembers Stockton Shooting Victim as Hard Worker, Loving Father

It’s a pain no parent should ever bear and a sight impossible to forget.

“He passed away in my arms, I was there. He came out and pointed to his chest and there was a bullet hole. He went a few feet out the door and collapsed, and I just held him in my arms and let him know I was there for him,” said Lee Taylor, Dallas Taylor’s father.

At just 25 years old, Dallas Taylor, a loving son, brother and dad was ripped away from his family and 3-year-old daughter.

“It’s heartbreaking our lives will never ever be the same,” said Taylor’s cousin, Maryann Maynard.

Just after midnight Friday, Taylor was shot inside a Stockton home while his dad and younger brother waited outside.

Police believe Michael Flores pulled the trigger. Flores turned himself in Saturday. He’s charged with murder.

“Dallas only went to the house on Fitzpatrick after making a decision to end a relationship, he was there for 10 to 15 minutes collecting his belongings when he was brutally murdered,” said Maynard.

Family said Taylor faced his fair share of struggles, but recently turned his life around. “Hard worker,” “big-hearted” and “a teddy bear” are just some ways loved ones describe the Stockton dad.

“Dallas was a wonderful father, he loved his baby with all his heart and his baby loved him,” said Maynard.

The family takes comfort in their faith, but they’re going into the new year with an overwhelming sense of grief.

“Dallas is with the Lord now, however, we’re going to miss him,” said Lee Taylor.

Taylor’s family created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. Whatever money is left over will go in a trust fund for his 3-year-old daughter.