Sacramento Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Vehicle, Driver Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to reports of a man in the roadway on Rio Linda Boulevard near Alamos Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Based on evidence found in the area, investigators believe the victim was hit by a car in the roadway.

The department is looking for information about a vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. The vehicle is believed to be a white-colored pickup or SUV and will likely have front-end damage, including a missing headlight.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver and the vehicle that fled from the scene.

If you have any information regarding this crash, please call (916) 808-6030.