San Francisco 49ers Fire Head Coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

The San Francisco 49ers announced in a written statement Sunday that both GM Trent Baalke and head coach Chip Kelly have been fired.

The team said it has already begun the search for the next general manager and head coach.

“I have informed Trent and Chip of my decision to pursue new leadership for our football team,” said CEO Jed York. “These types of conversations are never easy, especially when they involve people you respect personally and professionally.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary,” York said. “The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”

York is expected to address the media Monday morning.