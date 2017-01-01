Shooting Victim Who Walked into South Sacramento Taco Bell Dies from Injuries

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide at the Taco Bell on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

Police say the victim of a shooting walked into the fast food restaurant just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Workers called 911.

The victim of the shooting later died.

Sacramento police say the shooting did not happen at the restaurant.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time.

