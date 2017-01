Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keeping up on important appliance maintenance can help to prevent future emergency repair fees.

Water heaters need an annual cleaning, and flushing out built up calcium and lime can prevent cracks.

It's important to clear outside dryer vents, not only because it helps dryers operate more efficiently but because cleaning out the vent can reduce the possibility of a house fire.

Aside from regular vacuuming, deep cleaning carpets will keep them looking good for up to a decade.

For more information on seasonal maintenance visit "Angie's List Homeowner's Guide".