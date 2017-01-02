Beloved Yuba City Coach Suffers Terrible Injury while on Vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Community members in Yuba City are responding to an urgent call for help for a beloved high school coach who was severely injured over the holidays.

Phil McCaulley was vacationing in Maui with his wife, Elizabeth, when he fractured his neck in several places. He had surgery right away but the cost of his care and transport has become hard on his family's finances. Thankfully, McCaulley has his community's support.

Teams still practiced through the winter break at River Valley High School, where McCaulley is the athletic director.

Now, McCaulley is in intensive care, paralyzed.

"It was definitely a shock, because we're really close to him. All of our boys are," boys JV basketball coach David Williams said.

Friends and colleagues started a GoFundMe campaign when they found out what his surgery cost and what the cost of a private medical plane was to bring him back to the mainland for more treatment.

"He is a dedicated teacher, coach, athletic director and he's all about the students," Principal Tom Reusser said.

The campaign quickly raised $36,000 from hundreds of donors. Their goal is $60,000.

Not only is McCaulley well-liked in the community, his parents are long-time teachers in Yuba City.

"His family is from the community, he’s from the community, his dad was a big influence in the community as well, so I'm not surprised at all about how much they’ve given for him," Williams said.

And McCaulley's dedication cannot be questioned.

"Two days after the surgery, he was calling me about the things that needed to get done here while he was going to be out," Reusser said. "Running my athletic department out of ICU was really what he was doing."

McCaulley has since recovered some feeling in his lower body. Visit the GoFundMe campaign here.