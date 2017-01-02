Car Crashes into Fire Hydrant in Stockton, Causes Flooding

Water shot 30 feet into the air and caused flooding.

STOCKTON — A fire hydrant shot water 30 feet into the air Monday morning after being hit by a car.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a water main break occurred at 9:17 a.m. after a black Acura struck the fire hydrant on Stockton Boulevard and Gerber Road.

The driver of the car was experiencing blood pressure issues around the time of the incident, but was not injured as a result of the crash.

The area around the hydrant became flooded as crews attempted to assess the damage and shut off the water.