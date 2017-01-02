Ending the Holiday Season with Low Snow in the Foothills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPLE HILL -- Gliding down a hill covered in fluffy snow.

For many, getting to this winter wonderland was a shorter trip than usual.

Low snow meant easily accessible fun for sledders in the foothills.

But for 85-year-old John Rich, it led to a somewhat treacherous trip for groceries in Pollock Pines.

"Well other than falling down in the parking lot a few minutes ago, OK, I'm nice and warm, I've got my Finland hat on!" said Rich.

Rich braved a bus ride under the heaviest snowfall he's seen in his neighborhood in four years.

The same can't be said for Valerie Ruhl's family from Sacramento.

"It's gonna be my sister's first time in the snow, and my 1-year-old son's first time ever seeing the snow, so we're gonna make some snowballs, throw 'em at each other," said Ruhl.

But in order to have that first snowball fight, Ruhl had to figure out how to chain up along Highway 50.

"This is my first time!" said Ruhl.

Snow stuck as far down as Placerville.

The National Weather service says Placerville only gets a couple of inches of snow every 10 years.

"Yeah it's not very often so when people do see it they gotta get out and go have fun in it," said Jill Maxwell.

Using a rare snow day for play or productivity.

"Drive in it, sled in it, play in it, whatever, no biggie!" said Trina Vasquez.

It may not have been much, but for this community, falling flakes created rare views of snow-covered fields and blanketed rooftops; leaving some wishing for more.

"Oh my gosh, yes, I'd love tons, that would be great," said Kimberly Keyton.