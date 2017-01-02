Granite Bay Firefighter Asks for Help Finding Dog That Went Missing on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE BAY -- A Granite Bay firefighter is asking for help finding her lost dog. After working an overnight shift New Year's Eve into New Year's Day, she said she came home and he wasn't there.

"Got home about 9:30 or so and didn't get greeted," said Lisa Giblin, who works for the South Placer Fire District, a job that requires long hours away from home, even on the holidays.

While she was on duty New Year's Eve, Giblin believes she knows what happened to her dog, Titan.

"The older he's gotten, the more scared of loud noises he's been, and my neighbor said that people were blowing off some M-80 type fireworks and shooting guns for, he said it went on for about an hour," Giblin said.

Like so many other pets do during fireworks, Titan ran off into the night scared.

"Found where he had broke out, somewhere underneath the deck," Giblin said.

Giblin has been handing out posters of Titan, but has had little luck.

"(Doing) the online stuff, the phone call stuff, I've been driving around the place and pretty much calling everyone that I know," Giblin told FOX40.

Her house is off Auburn Folsom Road, an area with a lot of traffic and also close to Folsom Lake. Giblin doesn't think Titan will approach strangers.

"He's probably just scared to death right now, he hates the cold and he hates rain, so this is worse case scenario you know," Giblin said.

But she said he'll be easy to identify, a black Thai-Rhodesian Ridgeback mix.

"His litter was 18 puppies, so he's one of 18, like I said the litter was a mistake, so he's one of 18 in the world... No matter where you live, keep an eye out for a black dog," Giblin said.

Giblin is hoping to find Titan before her next shift starts Wednesday, because after that, she'll be working for the next four days straight.

If you think you've seen Titan, call Lisa Giblin at (916) 496-7386.