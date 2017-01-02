Local VFW Post Floods After Car Takes Out Fire Hydrant in South Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- It was a soggy morning in South Sacramento before there was ever a rain cloud in sight after emergency crews say a car took-out a fire hydrant at the corner of Gerber and Stockton, sending one person to the hospital and sending a spray of H2O way up in the air.

"I woke up and looked out the window at my house, and I saw there was water all over the front yard,” said Jorge Antillo, who lives nearby.

As fire crews and California American Water technicians worked to shut it down, tens of thousands of gallons of water flooded out.

VFW Post 1267 is located on that same corner.

“We didn't hear the accident at all. We didn't even know there was an accident out there until the fire department knocked on the back door and said, 'don't open the front door because if you did you'd be all flooded out,’" said Jack Fontes of VFW 1267.

They kept the door shut, but the torrent kept coming, pushing through the post, soaking the carpet, and climbing into the walls. Restoration crews spent the afternoon sucking up the water and carting it out by the garbage can.

The VFW 1267 members love their post, and the rules recently changed here so any veteran, whether they served in a war overseas or not, is welcome here. But now they're worried they'll have to change the rules about who can be here again.

“If you bring your own kayak,” laughed Fontes.