Low Snow Falls in the Foothills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- Snow has been falling in the Foothills at elevations as low as 2,400 feet.

Chain controls were put into effect Monday morning as snow began piling up. Caltrans reports that all vehicles, except for four-wheel drive cars with snow tires on all wheels, must put on chains.

Areas where chain control is being enforced include Interstate 80 at Gold Run to the Nevada state line, Highway 50 3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers, Highway 20 5 miles east of Nevada City to Interstate 80 and Highway 88 from Pine Grove to Picketts Junction.

Marcie Bradley, senior communications manager for Northstar California Resort, has stated that along with Northstar, Heavenly Mountain and Kirkwood Mountain got some new snow overnight. Northstar received 7 inches, Heavenly had 3 to 5 inches and Kirkwood had around 2 inches of snowfall. Lifts and trails for all locations are scheduled to open today.