Low Snow Made for a Slow Go Monday Night on I-80

GOLD RUN -- Travelers in the high Sierra, and even the low Sierra, encountered long delays Monday night.

For much of the evening, chain requirements were in effect along Interstate 80 between Alta and the Nevada state line.

Snow that began falling Sunday night was sticking to the ground near the 2,000 foot elevation.

At the 3,200 foot elevation of the Gold Run Rest Area, snow on the ground measured about 4 inches Monday afternoon.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol were busy responding to multiple spin-outs and accidents on the snowy roads. During the 5 p.m. hour Monday, Interstate 80 was closed between Truckee and seven miles east of Truckee due to spin-outs.

Travelers at the Nyack Shell station described five-hour drives that would normally take three hours.

More wintry weather is on the way this week. Sierra-bound travelers are urged to check the forecast before heading up.