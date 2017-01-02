Oklahoma Woman Continues Decades-Long Search for Mother in Manteca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- It’s been almost 24 years since Brandy Chapman last saw her mother, but her dream has always been the same.

"My wish has always been the same, and I’ve never told anybody my wish, and it’s always been to see my mom,” Brandy Chapman said on Monday.

FOX40 first told you about Chapman’s search for her mother, Shelly Suzanne Jennings, last week. Chapman said Jennings was last spotted in Modesto.

She said the latest tip she has received through her Facebook page “Finding Shelly Jennings, Missing since 1993,” claim the 50-year-old is somewhere in Manteca.

Those tips drove Chapman to follow up in person.

She made the more than 20 hour road trip from Oklahoma with a family friend to continue her search in the Central Valley.

"I’m just tired. I’m ready to find her and take her home,” Chapman said.

They hit parks, stores and bars. All the strangers Chapman spoke to did not recognize Jennings, but they encouraged her to leave the fliers with Jennings’ information.

While lead after lead turned up empty, the outpouring of support from strangers was strong.

“People are still following and trying to help me, and I think that’s amazing,” she said.

It's a support system she feels will lead her back to her mother.

"It’s my mom, and I can’t give up,” she said.

If you want to follow Chapman’s journey to reunite with her mother, you can do so here: https://www.facebook.com/Finding-Shelly-Jennings-Missing-since-1993-190510328079174/