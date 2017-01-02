Police Activity Shuts Down I Street Bridge, I-5 Onramp in Downtown Sacramento

Looks like standoff on the highway overpass downtown is over-police take man peacefully into their custody. No use of force @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iO6VHYzWC5 — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) January 2, 2017

SACRAMENTO — Police activity has shut down the I Street Bridge and the onramp from I Street to Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento.

Officers responded to the area early Monday afternoon for reports of a man brandishing a knife near a transit station nearby. When officers arrived, the man was walking on the I-5 onramp. Police say the man threatened to jump at one point.

The man was on the ramp for more than an hour before he was ultimately taken into custody.

Sac Pd says man brandishing a weapon now on foot on highway overpass in downtown Sac. They're talking him down @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/h57PRwrETy — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) January 2, 2017

