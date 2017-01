ROSEVILLE — The Starbucks in the Creekside Town Center, across from the Westfeild Galleria mall, was evacuated Monday after a package described as “suspicious” was left behind, causing a scare.

Investigators with the Roseville Police Department said someone called to say a man left something behind in the coffee shop. Nearby stores were also evacuated.

The bomb squad was called to the scene, and determined that the bag was no threat.