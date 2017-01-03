Become a STAR Beauty Station Giveaway!

Tonight, a star is born on the new FOX Drama STAR! Featuring a soundtrack of original music and stunning musical performances, STAR follows three talented singers, desperate for a new start. With ambitions of stardom, they navigate the cut-throat music business on their road to success.

We want to show you what it takes to become a “STAR” by showing off the best beauty and styling tips to make you “star ready” with ‘Miss Carlotta’s Beauty Station”.

Winning is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook and like our post about STAR from January 3rd to January 4th for your chance to win! Tun in to Studio40 Live on Wednesday, January 4th at 12:00pm when we announce the winner LIVE ON AIR!

Official Contest Rules HERE