Bicyclist Hit, Killed on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday morning along Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove.

Two westbound lanes of the typically busy thoroughfare were closed at Houssmann Street, and were expected to be closed for much of the morning. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Elk Grove Police first reported the crash on Twitter around 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but investigators say the bicyclist was struck from behind by a car and was then hit by another car. Both drivers stayed at the scene.