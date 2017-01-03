CHP Warns Drivers to Travel Safely in Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday's storm made for a long commute home for drivers across Northern California.

"Trying to stay safe on the roads and get actually our deliveries done, and people are just flying around [us]," said Lionel Vernaza, who was out delivering fire wood in Arden Tuesday.

"Couple of accidents I've seen on the road," said Debbie Vigil, who was commuting home Tuesday night. "You know, people probably driving a little bit too fast."

The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers about standing water on the roads saying those high speeds combine with the extra water on the road creates a problem most in drivers haven't dealt with in the drought years.

"Hydroplaning is a huge issue when it starts raining," said Officer Chad Hertzell, with the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol office.

Like so many 16-year-old drivers do, Joshua Davis learned about hydroplaning the hard way.

"Hit the gas too fast and the wheels started spinning out, and I started to spin in a circle," Davis told FOX40. "It was not very fun, because I thought I was going to die."

"If you feel yourself hydroplaning, let off the gas, don't break, don't gas, just let your car naturally slow down as you go across that," Hertzell said.

When it rains, Hertzell says, the rules of the road change.

"The normal recommended distance between you and the car in front of you on a dry day is 3 seconds. In rain or inclement weather you want to increase that to four or five seconds," Hertzell said. "Give that much space between you and the car in front of you. That way if they slow down you're not skidding or running into the back, you've got more time to stop."

Another important tip from Hertzell is about drivers who stall out in large puddles. He said if you stall out because you ran into a puddle which was deeper than you realized, do not try to restart your car. If you do that, you'll kill your engine permanently.