Davis Police Arrest Suspected Serial Public Masturbator

DAVIS — Police in Davis have arrested a man suspected in more than a dozen incidents of indecent exposure since November.

Police say 24-year-old Darren Dockter, of Sacramento, would would expose himself in his car around downtown Davis. Sometimes, police say, he would pull up to women and do it in front of them.

Investigators believe this happened 15 to 20 times until he was identified and arrested on Monday. He was booked into the Yolo County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.