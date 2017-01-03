Fresher Sacramento Helping Young Adults Develop Job Skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fresher Sacramento is a program that aims to provide culinary and job skills training for at-risk 18-24 year olds. Fresher Sacramento aims to hire Johnnie Shaputis full time with help from 100 sponsors at a dollar a day for just one year. Donations will help build a sustainable business looking after the nutritional needs of children and families in under-served areas with much higher rates of diet related illness and persistent hunger.

Since the program's start, over 500 youth have been trained to become nutrition educators and advocates and enabled them to develop workforce skills, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Gary is on location getting all of the details on how Fresher Sacramento is changing the community.