Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Mythbusters: The Search" Premieres Saturday, January 7 and Paul and Simone are chatting with Kyle Hill. The show is hosted by Kyle. He is science editor at Nerdist.com, and host of YouTube's "Because Science."

Science Channel's "Mythbusters: The Search" features the next generation of fearless contenders with killer build skills, science smarts and nerves of steel, ready to be judged each week as they bust myths and vie for the win in becoming the next myth-busting superstars. The new series seeks those who were similarly inspired by the hugely popular "Mythbusters" - which began 14 years ago - who can carry on their legacy of curiosity, questioning, busting myths and experimentation (and explosions).