New Restaurant Readies for Grand Opening in Downtown Commons

SACRAMENTO -- The first restaurant inside of the downtown commons by the Golden One Center wrapped up its 3-day soft opening Monday night and customers raved about the food.

"It's absolutely amazing. The portions are huge. I'm already full on nachos and I'm gonna some way find a way to get this down," Steve Staff said.

Sauced BBQ and Spirits is located at 1028 7th Street in downtown Sacramento. The owners have three other Sauced BBQ locations in Petaluma, Livermore and Walnut Creek. The restaurant specializes in authentic Southern style barbecue, but also boasts a full bar and plenty of big screen televisions to watch games.

"I got ribs and half chicken. It's pretty good. I would give it an 8," 11-year-old Tony Dennis said.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the owners were very excited to be a part of downtown near the new arena.

"I'm probably gonna take my friends who are coming from out of town for the Kings game on Friday, so I just texted them and said here's where we're eating on Friday. So, I think it's gonna be really good for the arena," Nick Cronenwett said.

Sauced BBQ and Spirits is closed Tuesday before it's grand opening on Wednesday, January 4th.