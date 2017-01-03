New Year, New Financial Advice

The problem with New Year's resolutions is that they're so hard to keep. That's especially true for money resolutions. But if you can find a way to keep those resolutions, you'll not only improve your financial situation, you'll be more optimistic about the future. Certified financial planner Kimberly Foss has a list of tips to help you stick to your financial guns in 2017.
- Set specific goals. Instead of saying to yourself, "I'm going to pay down my debt in 2017," pick your credit card with the highest interest rate and focus on paying that one off by the end of 2017. If that's not possible, aim for paying it down by 50 percent.
- Break giant goals into smaller, more realistic and attainable ones.
- Get a partner in crime, or at least your significant other, involved. This helps keep you accountable and helps explain why certain household expenses may need to be curtailed.
- Take advantage of resources that can help you make good on your resolutions. For example, get a copy of your credit score and credit report.
- Take the emotion out of investing. To do this, make saving and investing a habit in 2017 not something you'll feel guilty about not doing.
- Then - Reward yourself for your success. When you have attained success with your goals - have fun you deserve it!