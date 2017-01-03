Over 20,000 Sacramento SMUD, PG&E Customers Lose Power Amid Storm

SACRAMENTO — More than 20,000 Sacramento SMUD and PG&E customers lost power Tuesday night as a storm struck the region.

SMUD reported that more than 17,000 Arden area customers lost power at 9:31 p.m. PG&E showed that around 3,500 West Sacramento customers were additionally left without power. SMUD estimates that power will be restored by 11:35 p.m.

We’re working hard to restore approx. 18k customers in Arden, 1,200 in Carmichael and more. All storm related. https://t.co/R7TLtSY0H7 — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 4, 2017

The West Sacramento Police Department reports that a tree fell on a house as well as several power lines on Casselman Drive and Andrews Street. No one was injured and the family has been told that they may stay in their home. It is unknown how many residents were directly affected by the down power lines.

A wind advisory was put into effect for many Northern California cities, including Sacramento, for 4 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts reached above 50 mph Tuesday night as a storm system approached the region.