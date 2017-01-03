Sacramento Man Shows Up to Jail Sentence With Bags of Drugs

PLACERVILLE — A Sacramento man arrived for his jail sentence with multiple bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that James Cummins, 28, was turning himself in when staff uncovered the drugs. They confiscated the methamphetamine and marijuana, which Cummins decided to bring with him for the remainder of his sentence.

Cummins told authorities that he had brought the drugs because he needed to make a living while in jail. He had wanted to deal the drugs to other inmates.