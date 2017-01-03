Sierra Snow Levels Continue to Rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- For a second night in a row, snow fell steadily over the Sierra.

Snow levels were slightly higher Tuesday, near 4,000 feet instead of 3,000, and there were fewer cars traveling along Interstate 80. But those who made the trek still needed chains or four-wheel drive with snow tires between Alta and the Nevada state line.

With Caltrans plows working to keep up with the snowfall, Interstate 80 over the summit was open to all traffic Tuesday night except single-drive axle trucks towing double trailers.

Skiers and snowboarders who spent the day at Boreal described epic waist-deep powder on the slopes.

In a Soda Springs parking lot, some cars that had apparently not moved in several days were completely covered in snow by Tuesday night.

The forecast calls for more Sierra snowfall on Wednesday followed by a break Thursday and Friday.