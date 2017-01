Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- Snow falling in the Sierra Tuesday has some schools in the region closed for the day.

Here's our running list:

Gold Oak Union School District (Placerville): Gold Oak Elementary School, Pleasant Valley Middle School

All Truckee Unified School District schools

Alta Dutch Flat Elementary School District

Grass Valley Elementary School District

Snow is expected to fall in the region through Tuesday, before it moves back into higher elevations Wednesday.

Drivers should also expect chain controls along Highway 50 and Interstate 80.