Teenage Boy Shot Near Middle School in Roseville

ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder near Halissy Drive and Washington Boulevard.

He then went to a nearby residence for help. He was later transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

When officers arrived to the presumed shooting location no one else was around.

At this time the shooting is still under investigation but officers believe the victim may know the suspect.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Call he the Roseville Police at (916)774-5000 extension 1 if you have any information on this shooting.