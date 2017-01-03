Watch: Toddler Moves Fallen Dresser to Save Twin Brother

OREM, Utah — Security camera footage of a 2-year-old toddler whose heroic efforts saved his twin brother from a fallen dresser is going viral.

Father Ricky Shoff reluctantly posted a video of the incident on YouTube Saturday and on Facebook Sunday evening.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible,” Shoff said in the Facebook post. “We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok.”

Shoff told KCPQ he and his wife, Kayli, were upstairs and didn’t hear the dresser fall or any crying from Brock and Bowdy.

He said his wife came downstairs a few minutes later and saw the dresser on the floor, but the boys were fine, so they didn’t realize what had happened until they later saw the video.

He said this is something a lot of people overlook and decided to post the video on social media to warn other parents.

“Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall,” the Facebook post concluded.

The video has more than 458,000 views on Youtube and more than 1,700 shares on Facebook.