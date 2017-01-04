California Enlists Eric Holder to Defend Against Trump

Attorney General Eric Holder Announces Changes In Prosecution Of Low Level Drug Offenders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 12: U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the 2013 America Bar Association (ABA) annual meeting on August 12, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Attorney Holder announced plans for major changes in the sentencing of certain drug-related crimes in an effort to reduce overcrowding in the nationÕs prisons. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Vowing to protect California’s values and constitutional guarantees, the state Legislature has selected former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to serve as outside counsel to advise the legal strategy against the incoming Trump administration.

Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Wednesday that Holder will help legislators resist any attempts to roll back progress on issues like climate change, health care, civil rights and immigration.

The arrangement will give Holder a broad portfolio addressing potential conflicts between the state and the federal government. He’ll lead a team of attorneys from the firm Covington & Burling.

Holder says he will help lawmakers respond to potential changes in federal law that could impact California’s residents and policy priorities.